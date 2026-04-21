Nepal Vs UAE Toss Update, 2nd T20I: NEP To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Nepal face United Arab Emirates in the 2nd T20I at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21
Nepal win the toss, opt to field first
UAE lead the series 1–0 after a six-wicket win in the opener
Nepal are up against United Arab Emirates in the series-deciding second T20I at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21.
The hosts find themselves under pressure after UAE took control of the series, clinching the opener with a calm six-wicket win via the DLS method.
That first clash slipped away from Nepal early. Asked to bat, their top order folded quickly, leaving them struggling at 63 for 4.
The innings needed someone to hold it together, and captain Dipendra Singh Airee tried to do just that with a gritty 32, dragging them toward a somewhat competitive total.
But the rain refused to stay away, ending Nepal’s innings at 128 in 18.5 overs. The interruption flipped the equation, setting UAE a revised target of 78 in just 10 overs.
Even with a couple of setbacks during the chase, Muhammad Waseem stayed composed, striking 33 and steering UAE across the line with time to spare.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Nepal have won the toss and have opted to field.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Adeeb Usmani(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Akshdeep Nath, Sohaib Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Muhammad Arfan, Ajay Kumar
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bam(w), Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Santosh Yadav, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Hemant Dhami