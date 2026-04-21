Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hosts Eye Redemption Against Emirates At Home

Nepal will be up against UAE in 2nd T20I at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday. Photo: X/CricketNep

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21. UAE thrashed Nepal in the first match by 6 wickets in a rain-curtailed match. After electing to bat first, NEP were restricted to just 122/8 by the Emirates just before the rain stopped play. Post the delay, the match was reduced to 10 overs, with UAE needing just 78 runs to win, which the hosts chased down easily on the back of a blazing start by skipper Muhammad Waseem. The visitors chased down the required target in just 8.5 overs, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This was Nepal’s first-ever international cricket fixture under floodlights at home.

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