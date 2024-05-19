International

WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral

Shortly after social media was filled with pictures of auroras across the night skies, Spain and Portugal witnessed a striking blue meteor strike on Saturday night.

Shortly after social media was filled with pictures of auroras across the night skies, Spain and Portugal witnessed a striking blue meteor strike across on Saturday night. Soon after the meteor made the sky blue, videos of the phenomenon went viral across platforms.

Several videos of the rare meteor were circulated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Initial reports and eyewitnesses stated that a blue flash was seen "darting across the night sky for hundreds of kilometres".

As per NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere, they often burn up, especially if entering at high speeds.

"When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere (or that of another planet, like Mars) at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. Meteoroids, rocks in space, range in size from dust grains to small asteroids," stated NASA.

As per reports, it is not clear if the meteor later crashed somewhere on the surface. “At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it hit the Earth’s surface however some reports say it may have fallen near the town of Castro Daire," stated a report by Publico.

“Other reports say it was closer to Pinheiro," it added further. Local media also reported that firefighters received calls between 12 AM to 2 AM regarding the the crash of the meteor but were unable to find anything.

