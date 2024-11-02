In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails

While gun control and accountability of war expenditure form crucial talking points of this election, abortion laws are another issue driving the current debates. American cinema has shaped public opinion significantly in this regard too. Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) is a poignant and heartrending tale of the horrors that a teenager must undergo, when faced with an unwanted pregnancy. The film, shot in the cinema verite style, follows seventeen-year-old Autumn Callahan (Sidney Flanigan) on her journey from Pennsylvania to New York, to get an abortion. In the very real dangers that Autumn and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) face while navigating their way through New York city, the film emphasises how the State fails to provide protection to citizens where it’s due. Through legislation that prohibits women’s safe access to abortion, government policies often compel women to resort to dangerous means to terminate unwanted pregnancy. In a powerful scene, a religious group is seen protesting outside an abortion centre in New York, where Autumn is about to go in for her check-up. The stark contrast between the disregard for the life of the young girl in favour of an unborn life is brought to the fore. When juxtaposed alongside a film like Bowling for Columbine, one is left wondering why these protests about “saving lives” are never actually seen outside stores that sell guns.