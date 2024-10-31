Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?

Polls by media channels, for instance, are known to go a long way in shaping or swaying public opinion. This year, the polls show a neck to neck contest between Harris and Trump. According to a CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, in Arizona, for example, Harris has 48 per cent support among likely voters, while Trump has 47 per cent. In Nevada, Trump leads slightly with 48 per cent, compared to 47 per cent for Harris, CNN reported. Such polls dominate the mainstream news cycle as Election Day approaches. Critics, however, feel that such polls often fail to highlight the electoral issues at hand. How to Win an Information War, the Propagandist Who Outwitted Hitler author Peter Pomerantsev feels that such polls reduce electoral battles and political nuances to a personality contest between candidates, who become cultish figures with their personal follower base.