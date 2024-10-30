United States

US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say

Around 240 million Americans are eligible to vote for this year's race to the White House. While some have already cast their vote during early voting, the remaining polls will be held on November 5.

Kamala Harris (L) and Donald Trump (R) Photo: AP
With just one week to go to the US Presidential Elections, all polls indicate a very very close race between Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump?

It is a very tight race and can swing in any direction. As per the latest opinion polls and surveys, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in dead heat for their seat in the Oval Office.

As per FiveThirtyEight, Kamala Harris is in the lead in the national polls at 48.1 percent. Former president Trump is lagging behind at the moment at 46.7 percent.

Based on the data collected by 270ToWin, Harris is leading by one point over Trump with 48.2 percent. Trump stands at 47.2 percent of support.

As per the data gathered by The New York Times, Harris is enjoying a one point lead over Trump at 49-48 percent.

The latest survey by Reuters and Ipsos also indicates a very close race. According to Reuters/Ipsos, Harris is ahead by one point percentage over Donald Trump, at 44 — 43.

Harris enjoyed a major lead over Trump since she was announced and endorsed as the Democrat candidate after Joe Biden's exit from the race.

However, since late September onwards, the Vice President's lead has shrunk, making the race to the White House a very close one.

