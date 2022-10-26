Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

US Says Russia Notifies It Of Annual Nuclear Drills

Amid heightened tensions over the Ukrainian war, the Biden administration has said Russia intends to conduct routine nuclear drills.

US Says Russia Notifies It Of Annual Nuclear Drills
US Says Russia Notifies It Of Annual Nuclear Drills AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:34 am

The Biden administration has said Russia has given notice that it intends to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon and State Department on Tuesday said Russia had complied with the terms of the last U.S.-Russia arms control agreement in notifying Washington of the upcoming tests.

Although such notifications have been routine under the terms of the New START treaty so that drills are not mistaken for actual hostilities, this one comes as the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between the two sides have been sharply reduced.

“The U.S. was notified,” Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder said. “And as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia. And so in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and transparency commitments to make those notifications, and so that is something that we will continue to keep an eye on.”

At the State Department, spokesman Ned Price said the notification was "important" even as “Russia engages in unprovoked aggression and reckless nuclear rhetoric.”

“These notification measures do ensure that we are not taken by surprise and reduce the risks of misperception,” he said.

Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department offered details about the Russian notification, which came as Russia accuses Ukraine of plotting to use a dirty bomb on its territory, a move the Kremlin says could lead to nuclear retaliation. 

Related stories

In Solidarity With DALCA Kids, Biden Invites Three Young Indian Americans To White House Diwali Reception

Would Be Serious Mistake If Russia Uses Nuke Against Ukraine: Biden

Biden Congratulates New British PM Sunak; Leaders Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict: White House

Tags

International The United States Nuclear Deal Biden Administration Russia Russia-Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Nuclear Deal - Power & Other Issues
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film