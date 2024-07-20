International

US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb

US has said it is watching closely for any signs that Iran had made a decision to pursue actual weaponization of its nuclear program.

Jake Sullivan |
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan | Photo: AP
info_icon

Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made strides in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking at separate panels during a security forum in Colorado, said the United States was watching closely for any signs that Iran had made a decision to pursue actual weaponization of its nuclear program.

A US fighter aircraft taking off to attack Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthis. - null
Explained: Why Have US And UK Struck Houthis In Yemen, How Iran's Proxies Pushed Middle East To Brink Of War?

BY Madhur Sharma

However, Sullivan said, “I have not seen a decision by Iran to move” in a way that signals it has decided to actually develop a nuclear bomb right now.

"If they start moving down that road, they'll find a real problem with the United States," Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum, which draws U.S. policymakers, journalists and others.

EAM S Jaishankar - null
'US Knows Chabahar's Relevance': S Jaishankar Reacts To Sanctions Warning After Deal With Iran

BY Outlook Web Desk

Iran resumed progress on its nuclear program after the Trump administration ended US cooperation with a 2015 deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for allowing tougher oversight of the program.

Iran says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes. The US and others in the international community believe Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei long has held off from giving any final go-ahead for Iranian scientists to develop a nuclear weapon.

India will takeover the management of Chabahar port | - AP
US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’

BY Outlook Web Desk

But Iran's poor performance with conventional weapons on April 13, when it launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel as part of a dayslong exchange of strikes, has had observers watching for any increased Iranian interest in pushing forward with a nuclear weapon.

At the time, Israel said it, the United States and other allies shot down 99% of about 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran following an alleged Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals.

“What we've seen in the past weeks and months is Iran is actually moving forward” on developing fissile material, Blinken said Friday. Fissile material could be used to fuel a bomb.

He blamed the decision by the Trump administration to pull out of the nuclear agreement. Trump called the deal “defective at its core” when he ended U.S. participation in 2019.

“Instead of being at least a year away from having breakout capacity to produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon, they're probably one or two weeks away from doing that," Blinken said, adding that “where we are now is not a good place.”

“Now, they haven't produced a weapon itself, but ... you put those things together, fissile material, an explosive device, and you have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The United States was watching “very, very carefully" for any sign that Iran was working on the weapon side of producing a bomb, he said. The U.S. is also working on the diplomatic side to contain any further effort, Blinken said.

Meanwhile, Sullivan said, the U.S. has noted “an uptick of public commentary from Iranian officials musing about that possibility” since the April attacks and counterattacks between Iran and Israel and its allies.

“That was new. That was something that got our attention,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
  2. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kandy Falcons Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Leads West Indies Fightback With Historic Maiden Ton
Football News
  1. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  2. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  3. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  5. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage; Delhi Airport Ops Normal
  2. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  3. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  4. Bangladesh Quota Stir: Over 300 Indian Students Return Home After Violence Escalates
  5. AI And The Indian Elections: What Does Human Connection Look Like In The Digital Age?
Entertainment News
  1. Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
  2. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  3. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  4. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  5. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
  2. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  3. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  4. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  5. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda