Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

US Advises Citizens Caution When Travelling To India, Warns Against Travelling To J-K

In a new travel advisory issued on Friday, the US State Department reduced the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 with the latter being the highest.

Representative image of flight.
Representative image of flight. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:38 pm

The US on Friday asked its citizens to exercise "increased caution" while travelling to India due to "crime and terrorism" and advised them to not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a new travel advisory issued on Friday, the US State Department reduced the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 with the latter being the highest.

The State Department in a separate advisory, a day earlier, had put Pakistan on Level 3 and asked its citizens to reconsider their travel especially its restive provinces due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism," said the State Department.

"Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict," it said.

According to the travel advisory, "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations."

The advisory said that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities."

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas," said the travel advisory.

Tags

International Jammu And Kashmir The United States US Terrorism Travel In India Killing Racism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia