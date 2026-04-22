Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

Move comes at Pakistan’s request to allow Tehran time for unified proposal; US warns action if no deal emerges

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump Claims Iran May Hand Over Enriched Uranium
Trump Claims Iran May Hand Over Enriched Uranium Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump extended the Iran ceasefire indefinitely at Pakistan’s request, delaying US-led peace talks.

  • The US will maintain its blockade and warned action depends on Iran presenting a unified proposal.

  • Fresh sanctions and Hormuz tensions persist, keeping oil prices high amid ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran’s fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

The unexpected statement effectively postponed the scheduled visit of a US mission headed by Vice President J. D. Vance to Islamabad for peace negotiations with Iranian interlocutors. It was made just hours before the two-week ceasefire established on April 8 was about to expire.

Trump clarified, however, that the United States will not launch a strike on Iran until its leadership offers a unified plan for talks. He declared that the economic embargo on Iran's ports would not be lifted.

Vance and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday, but the White House said the delegation’s “trip to Pakistan will not be happening today (Tuesday).” “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related Content
Recent developments amid the ongoing Iran crisis have triggered renewed speculation about Pakistan’s attempt to position itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. - IMAGO / Xinhua
Pakistan Prepares Next US-Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could be "happening over the next two days," with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation again . - Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms
US President Trump - AP
High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’
A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
No Negotiations Until Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Stops, Iran Tells Pakistan
Related Content

The US President said he had “therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other”.

The declaration marked the end of days of strenuous diplomatic efforts by officials in Tehran, Islamabad, and Washington to create a draft proposal that would be acceptable to all parties.

On Tuesday morning, Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to depart Miami for Islamabad, but they were invited to attend "additional meetings" in the White House instead. Vance participated in the discussions in Washington and was also set to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire with Iran and expressed hope that both sides would be able to “conclude a comprehensive peace deal” to end the conflict.

Following Trump’s announcement, Sharif in a post on X, said, “On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.” Sharif said that with the “trust and confidence reposed in (it), Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.” “I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict,” he added.

In the meantime, 14 people, organisations, and aircraft with bases in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates were subject to sanctions by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent due to their purported involvement in the acquisition or transportation of weapons or weapons components on behalf of the Iranian government.

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,” Bessent said.

He warned that Iran’s Kharg Island storage facilities could reach capacity within days, potentially forcing fragile oil wells to shut down.

“Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines,” he said.

“The @USTreasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to US sanctions,” Bessent added.

About 20% of the world's natural gas and crude oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz during peacetime, and the US instituted the blockade to put pressure on Tehran to relinquish its control over this vital shipping route.

Oil prices have skyrocketed due to Iran's control over the Strait. The worldwide standard, Brent crude, was trading near USD 95 per barrel on Tuesday, up more than 30% since the conflict began on February 28 when Israel and the US attacked Iran.

The US also reported on Tuesday that its troops had boarded an oil tanker that had previously been banned from transporting Iranian crude into Asia. US Marines boarded the M/T Tifani without any problems, according to a social media post from the Pentagon.

Although ship-tracking data indicated the vessel was in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia on Tuesday, the US military did not reveal the location of the boarding. The Pentagon further stated that sanctioned warships are not allowed to use international seas as a haven.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  2. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

  3. SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

  4. Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

  5. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  2. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. ‘Silent Purge’ Under SIR: Voter Roll Cuts Across Samserganj, Malda, Muslims Hit Hardest

  5. Himachal imposes 30% Top-Level Pay Cuts Amid Fiscal Crisis, Rattles IAS Lobby 

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  3. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know