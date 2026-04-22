Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

Vance and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday, but the White House said the delegation’s “trip to Pakistan will not be happening today (Tuesday).” “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.