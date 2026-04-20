Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

Summary of this article
Iran has rejected reports of participating in a second round of talks with the US, with state media calling such claims “false” and criticising Washington’s “unrealistic” demands.
Tehran accused the US of a “blame game” and of pressuring Iran by misrepresenting its willingness to engage in negotiations.
The development clouds prospects of diplomacy as US President Donald Trump signals fresh talks in Islamabad, with the fragile ceasefire set to expire on April 22.
Iran has reportedly rejected participation in a second round of talks with the United States, expressing displeasure over what it described as Washington’s “unrealistic” demands and its decision to continue the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), reports suggesting that Tehran would take part in fresh negotiations in Islamabad are “false”. The agency added that under the current circumstances, the outlook for constructive dialogue remains bleak.
The development comes even as US President Donald Trump indicated that American negotiators would travel to Pakistan’s capital on Monday for a fresh round of talks, with a fragile ceasefire between the two sides set to expire on April 22.
Iran also accused Washington of engaging in a “blame game” and misrepresenting its position to increase pressure, further deepening uncertainty over whether any negotiations will take place.
The fate of the upcoming talks remains unclear as some reports also said that Iran is yet to decide if it would send negotiators for the talks.