Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine Leader Says Invasion Will Backfire

Ukraine's president is telling Russian leaders that their country's invasion of Ukraine will backfire, by landing them in court and making their people hate them.

Representative image of Russian invasion of Ukraine AP Photo

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:36 pm

Ukraine's president is telling Russian leaders that their country's invasion of Ukraine will backfire, by landing them in court and making their people hate them.

“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released Thursday.

The West has slapped harsh financial and economic sanctions on Russia because of the invasion, and the Ukrainian leader said the consequences will be felt by all Russians.

“And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”

