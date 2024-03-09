Pakistani Lawmakers Vote In Presidential Election: Asif Ali Zardari Set To Win

Members of Pakistan's national and provincial assemblies on Saturday voted in the Presidential elections in which Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected for a second time.

Zardari, the 68-year-old joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, are vying for the office of president.

The voting for the 14th president of the country began at 10 am and will continue till 4 pm. The new president would replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. However, he has continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.

According to the Constitution, the president is indirectly elected by an electoral college comprising federal and provincial lawmakers.

Achakzai is the head of his Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and is contesting from the platform of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which came to prominence after independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) joined it.