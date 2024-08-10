International

Maldivian President Muizzu Hails 'Closest' Ally India As 'Invaluable' Partner, Acknowledges Timely Aid And Support

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said,"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it".

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu |
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday acknowledged that India has always been "one of the closest" allies and "invaluable" partners, facilitating and providing aid "whenever Maldives has needed it".

He made these remarks while speaking at the ceremony held at the President’s Office to hand over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | - PTI
Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony

BY Outlook Web Desk

The president highlighted that these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity. He further added that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.

During the event, President Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India, a press release issued by his office said.

Maldives' new president Mohamed Muizzu - null
Maldives' New President Mohamed Muizzu Wants Indian Troops Out: Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

He stated that "India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it".

Speaking at the ceremony, Muizzu extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, and the "friendly people" of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu - PTI
Republic Day: Maldives President Recalls 'Centuries Of Friendship', Greets India Amid Diplomatic Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

The president also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet him as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

Muizzu also emphasised that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socio-economic development.

He said that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement.

The president emphasised that centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a strong sense of kinship have nourished the relations between the Maldives and India.

Maldivians value the deep and historic ties with the Indian people and are committed to its preservation and enhancement, he said.

Muizzu also expressed optimism, saying he anticipates seeing Maldives-India cooperation prosper and develop in the coming years.

The president expressed his appreciation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Maldives on an official visit, for the efforts to strengthen relations between the Maldives and India.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office last year.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives.

Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians by May 10, the mutually agreed date.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  4. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
  3. USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match
  4. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  5. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  2. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  4. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  5. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Alcohol, Hookah, Underage Drinking: Massive 'Rave Party' Busted In Posh Noida Society
  2. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Modi Visits Relief Camp, Interacts With Victims
  3. Train Services On Bengaluru-Mangaluru Section Hit Due To Landslides
  4. EAM Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President Muizzu As India Seeks To Reset Bilateral Ties
  5. Flaunting Prisoner’s Mark, Hemant Soren Vows To Fight Injustice On His Birthday
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  2. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  3. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
US News
  1. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  2. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  3. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  5. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
World News
  1. Maldivian President Muizzu Hails 'Closest' Ally India As 'Invaluable' Partner, Acknowledges Timely Aid And Support
  2. Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies Of Lung Cancer Months After 19-Year-Old Son's Death
  3. Amid Massive Protests, Bangladesh Chief Justice Says He Will Resign
  4. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg, Paris Olympics LIVE Updates: Reetika Hooda's To Take On Top Seed In QFs At 3:40pm IST - Know Her Opponent