Israeli Strikes Kill 100 Palestinians In 24 Hours As Officials Hold Cease-fire Talks

During Hamas' Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, militants killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages. Roughly half of the hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November. About 100 hostages remain in captivity, in addition to the bodies of 30 others who were killed on Oct 7 or died in captivity.

Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians and driven some 80% of the territory's 2.3 million people from their homes. Most heeded

Israeli orders to flee south, and around 1.5 million are packed into Rafah near the border with Egypt.