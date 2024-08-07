International

Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report

As per the report, Joe Biden and his administration were "enraged" after learning of Haniyeh's assassination. Israeli officials also described last week's call between Biden and Netanyahu as "tense".

Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States is trying its best to avert a major crisis in the Middle East Region. With the threat of an Israel-Iran war looming, new reports have suggested that Israel may have admitted to the US that it was behind the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

Citing White House officials, the Washington Post reported that Israel admitted to the US that it was behind the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, shortly after Iran confirmed the death of the Hamas leader.

As per the report, Joe Biden and his administration were "enraged" after learning of Haniyeh's assassination. Israeli officials also described last week's call between Biden and Netanyahu as "tense".

Has Israel Admitted To Killing Haniyeh?

Officially, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Iran, Turkey and many others have openly accused Israel of ordering the airstrike at Haniyeh's house in Tehran.

Despite Haniyeh being the top-most name on Israel's hit list since October 7, 2023, Israel has stayed silent regarding its alleged involvement.

However, The Washington Post states that Israel has acknowledged its involvement, but only to the US.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh’s killing, it informed U.S. officials immediately afterwards that it was responsible," read the report.

Hamas Names New Leader

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas announced its new leader on Tuesday. As per the official announcement made by the Palestinain militant group, Yahya Sinwar has been named as the new chief of the political bureau.

Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader
Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel

BY Outlook Web Desk

Responding to Hamas' decision, Israel stated that it would "swiftly eliminate" Sinwar and proceed to continue its war goal of eliminating Hamas from Gaza and the world.

Sinwar is believed to be hiding in a tunnel network under the Gaza Strip and has been attributed as the main architect of the October 7, 2023 attacks in southern Israel.

