Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel

As tensions brew in the Middle East, Hamas has named its new leader. Based on the announcement, Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar has been elected to take over as Hamas' political chief after the assassination of Ismail Hanieyh. Reacting to this, Israel swiftly responded and stated that it will now work towards eliminating Sinwar.
Meanwhile, as tensions continue to rise between Iran and Israel, the United States has urged both countries to restrain from attacking one another.
Middle East Tensions - Latest Updates
Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader
Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar as the new chief of the militant group's political wing. Sinwar, who also been attributed as the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023 attack, was selected by Hamas' 50-strong Shura Council.
Following Hamas' announcement, Israel has promised to swiftly eliminate Sinwar and "wipe this vile organisation off the face of the Earth".
US Urges For Restraint
As tensions brew between Israel and Iran, the United States has urged both countries to not escalate the conflict. Speaking to reporters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said - “No one should escalate this conflict. We’ve been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We communicated that message directly to Israel".
Hope For Ceasefire
With a new Hamas leader in office, the US, one of the mediator countries is now hopeful for a ceasefire deal in Gaza. As per Antony Blinken, Sinwar has the power to ensure a ceasefire deal is reached and the remaining hostages in Gaza are freed.
On Tuesday, several Israelis and relatives of the Gaza hostages called on Netanyahu to sign an urgent hostage deal and resignation as the prime minister due to his failure to end the war with Hamas. Around 100 hostages remain in Gaza.
Hezbollah Begins 'Strong And Effective' Response
In response to Haniyeh's killing, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a series of attacks towards northern Israel on Tuesday. The drone and rocket attacks hit the city of Nahariya and wounded several people.
In response, the IDF carried out another air strike in Lebanon. The Israeli military stated that Hezbollah operatives were spotted by troops of the Golani Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit and a short while later an airstrike was carried out.
Another Hezbollah site in Kafr Kila was also struck, the IDF adds.