International

Imran Khan Says 'Caged Like A Terrorist In 7x8 Ft Cell; Pak Govt Says He Enjoys ‘Presidential Suites’

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imprisoned at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for almost a year upon his conviction in three cases.

Imran Khan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
info_icon

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that he is being caged like a "terrorist”, and has been denied fundamental prisoner and human rights in a "death cell" at a high-security prison.

The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder made these claims in a rare interview from behind bars with British publication 'The Sunday Times', the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

“I am confined in a 7ft by 8ft death cell, typically reserved for terrorists to ensure they have no contact with anyone,” he told the newspaper. 

“It is solitary confinement with barely any space to move. I am under constant surveillance by the agencies, being recorded 24/7, and I am denied basic prisoner and human rights such as visitation,” he said.

The interview was conducted via his lawyers, as — according to the article — he is not allowed a pencil and paper.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Wife Bushra Bibi - (AP Photo)
What Is Toshakhana Case In Which Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Got 14 Years Jail?

BY Toibah Kirmani

Over 200 Cases On Imran Khan

Khan has been imprisoned at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for almost a year upon his conviction in three cases — the Toshakhana corruption case, the cipher case, and the un-Islamic marriage case -- in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also jailed.

He faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released. Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

After setting aside Khan's conviction in the Iddat (un-Islamic marriage) case earlier this month, the court ruled that he should be released from jail if he is not wanted in another case. But within hours, he was arrested in another Toshakhana case along with his 49-year-old wife Bushra, and both are still in jail.

‘Access To Gym, Kitchen, Walking Gallery’

Responding to reports about Khan's imprisonment conditions, Information Minister Atta Tarar denied he was being held in a death row cell.

“The Sharif family endured harsh conditions, but Imran Khan enjoys presidential suites at Adiala Jail, with access to a gym, kitchen, walking gallery, and luxurious meals,” he said at a press conference.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Live Scores: Bangladesh Women Face Thailand In Dambulla
  2. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Head Coach All Set For India Tour Of Sri Lanka - In Pics
  3. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 10 Preview: Dominant IND Eye Semi-Final Berth
  4. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: OMN Bowled Out For 91 In Dundee
  5. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  5. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  2. Can Corneal Damage Make One Blind? Queries Answered As Top TV Actor Injures Eye
  3. Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines
  4. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  5. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
Entertainment News
  1. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  2. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  3. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  4. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  5. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
US News
  1. 'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant
  2. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  3. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  4. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  5. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
World News
  1. 'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant
  2. Imran Khan Says 'Caged Like A Terrorist In 7x8 Ft Cell; Pak Govt Says He Enjoys ‘Presidential Suites’
  3. Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report
  4. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  5. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; ICC Confirms Expansion Of Women's T20 World Cup To 16 Teams In 2030
  5. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today