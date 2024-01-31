What Is Toshakhana Case In Which Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Got 14 Years Jail?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have each been sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. This comes just one day after Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

The Toshakhana case centres on allegations that Khan and his wife unlawfully benefited from the sale of state gifts. In contrast, Tuesday's conviction was related to the leaking of classified state documents - The Cipher case. Both sentences are expected to run concurrently, although official confirmation is pending.

