International

Affinity Between People Of India And Bhutan Makes Bilateral Relationship Unique: PM Modi In Thimphu

He said this in his address to a gathering here after receiving Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Screen%20grab%20from%20X%2F%40ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: Screen grab from X/@ANI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the affinity between the people of India and Bhutan makes their bilateral relationship unique while emphasising that "Bharat" resides in people's hearts in this Himalayan nation.

He said this in his address to a gathering here after receiving Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The honour was conferred on him by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Modi said the successful endeavour of one country is cheered by the other.

"The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique," he said.

Advertisement

In his address, he told the Bhutanese people that "India resides in your hearts".

Prime Minister Modi on Friday arrived in Bhutan on a two-day State visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

In his address, he addressed the gathering as "My dear friends of Bhutan" and greeted them with a 'namaskar', receiving a thud of applause from the audience.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth King of Bhutan, and members of the royal family were also present on the occasion.

In his address in Hindi, Modi asserted that "Our ties are inseparable. Our friendship is inseparable. Our mutual cooperation is inseparable. And, the main thing is our faith is unwavering. And, that is why this day is very special for me."

Advertisement

People from Bhutan dressed in their native wear and holding flags of both countries clapped intermittently as Modi addressed them.

"As an Indian, it is a great day for me. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest (civilian) award. Every award is credible. But, when that award comes from a different country, then that faith gets strengthened that we both countries are moving forward in the right direction," he said.

Modi said it "enhances our belief that through our efforts" welfare of people of both countries has taken place.

"It gives us enthusiasm and energy to work harder. But this honour is not my personal achievement. This is an honour for India and 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

The Indian prime minister said on this "great land of Bhutan, on behalf of all Indians I humbly accept this award".

He thanked Bhutan and its people from the bottom of his heart.

Modi said 140 crore Indians know that the people of Bhutan are akin "to their family members..." He said the people of Bhutan also know this and accept that "India is their family".

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads