Elections

Will Make Country Wear 'Bangles', Says PM Modi On Pakistan, Accuses Cong Of Being Scared Of It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy a year of premiership each.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the election campaigning gets intense with each passing day in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked Pakistan, saying “he will make the country wear bangles”. His reaction came in response to INDIA-bloc leader Farooq Abdullah’s statement that Pakistan has also got atom bombs and not wearing bangles.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Tells Reason Behind 400-Seat Goal: 'Don't Want Congress To Put Babri Lock...'

He also termed INDIA-bloc leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

While addressing an election rally in Bihar, he said, “The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power.”

ALSO READ | Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row

“If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these. I knew they did not have foodgrains. Now, I come to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“But, we must look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled,” he said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi

He said the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy a year of premiership each.

“Just imagine what type of a mess we would get to see if the bloc’s plan to have a different PM, every year, for five years, succeeds. However, they are a motley group that is bound to fail,” he said.

“The current elections are for having a government that will give a further boost to the standing and clout enjoyed by the country,” he said.

Modi also said the money recovered in raids against politicians “belonged to the country’s poor”.

“I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the action of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried,” said Modi.

He said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their offspring, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris”.

He reiterated the charge that parties like the Congress and RJD will “give away reservations” to Muslims “to pursue their vote bank politics”, but added that “as long as I am alive, I will not let this happen”.

“Kidnapping and extortion flourished during the RJD rule in Bihar... NDA fights for social justice, 60 per cent Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories,” he asserted.

“It has been several days since I challenged the Congress-led opposition to give it in writing that it will not give reservations on religious lines. They are yet to respond,” Modi said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reservation, Drought And Farmers Suicide: Maratha Vote Consolidation Could Be A Game Changer In Beed
  2. Cal HC Adjourns Hearing Of Sandeshkhali BJP Leader's Petition Over 'Sting Video'
  3. Will Make Country Wear 'Bangles', Says PM Modi On Pakistan, Accuses Cong Of Being Scared Of It
  4. 3 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Police In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
  5. Mumbai, Thane And Nearby Areas Hit By Dust Storm, Rain
Entertainment News
  1. Maheep Kapoor Opens Up About Sanjay Kapoor's Extramarital Affair: Everyone Is Going To F**k Up
  2. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light' To 'The Shameless', Indian Films Screening At The 77th Edition Of The Film Festival
  3. Suchitra Pillai On Being Called 'Boyfriend Snatcher' For Marrying Preity Zinta's Ex Lars Kjeldsen: I Didn't Come Between Them
  4. 'Sister Midnight' Teaser Review: This Radhika Apte Starrer Will Keep You On Your Toes With Its Twists And Turns
  5. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Week In Review, May 6-12: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs; Novak Djokovic Ousted From Italian Open
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
World News
  1. From Swastika To Lewd Acts: NYC-Dublin Live Video Portal Has Already Become A Magnet For Trouble
  2. Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
  3. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  4. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  5. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 52% Turnout So Far; Several Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Unable To Vote Due To Missing Names