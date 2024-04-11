BJP MP Khagen Murmu was found 'kissing' on a woman's cheeks during his election campaigns recently which landed him into a controversy as the Trinamool Congress accused his party of being 'anti-women'.
The incident took place on Monday when Murmu was campaigning in Malda North constituency where he is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against TMC's Prasun Banerjee and Congress candidate Mostaque Alam.
What did the woman say?
According to reports, the woman in the photo whom Murmu was seen kissing spoke to the local media and expressed that she wasn't uncomfortable with the 'kiss' and took it as an 'act of affection'.
Advertisement
She reportedly said, "Where's the problem if a person of my father's age shows his affection towards me and plants a kiss on my cheeks? Why do people have such a dirty mindset? There's nothing wrong in it."
What did BJP candidate say?
BJP candidate Khagen Murmu who was a former CPM MLA and joined the BJP in 2019 has justified his act.
Murmu said that the woman is like 'his child'.
Murmu is the incumbent MP from this constituency.
Murmu did not take TMC's criticism very well and allegedly said, "People often show affection to children. This is not an issue. This is Trinamool's culture."
Advertisement
He has also warned that he will file a cyber crime complaint against the TMC.
How did TMC react?
The Trinamool Congress in their official X handle shared photos of Murmu from his campaign and condemned his interaction with women.
They wrote, "If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate @khagen_murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail."
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC accused BJP politicians of being anti-women.
The party in their post further added, "From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power."
The party referred to ex-wrestling association head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is a BJP Member of Parliament accused of sexual misconduct by female wrestlers, and Pawan Singh, a former BJP nominee from Asansol who withdrew from the race following criticism of his songs for reportedly containing offensive content about Bengali women.