Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Candidate In Soup For Kissing Woman During Campaign In Bengal

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 11th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and dropping Kirron Kher to field Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh seat. The BJP also replaced Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh with SS Ahluwalia from Asansol, weeks after the former turned down the party ticket from the seat and also made a U-Turn later. In other news, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bengal's North Malda constituency triggered controversy after he was pictured kissing a woman on the cheek while campaigning.