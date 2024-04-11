Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Candidate In Soup For Kissing Woman During Campaign In Bengal

Lok Sabha Polls: Samajwadi Party Releases Manifesto
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav released party's manifesto on Wednesday in Lucknow for the upcoming general elections 2024. The party has named the document – 'Hamara Adhikar - Janata ka Mangpatra' (Our Right – Peoples’ Demand Charter).
Akhilesh Yadav said that the party had requested the people through social media to send their suggestions for the document, which received a good response; individuals as well as independent organisations, sent their suggestions. The document list out various rights of the people, which the party will ensure if, voted in to form the next government at the centre. READ MORE
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns From Cabinet And AAP
Raaj Kumar Anand, the Social Welfare Minister of Delhi, announced his resignation from both the Cabinet and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labelling the party as 'anti-Dalit.'
In a statement, Anand expressed his reasons for stepping down, stating, "The birth of the Aam Aadmi Party was by revolting against corruption, but today the party itself is embroiled in corruption. For me to remain a minister and work for this government is not possible anymore."
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on April 19, polling for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Drops Kirron Kher, Replaces Pawan Singh
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 11th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and dropping Kirron Kher to field Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh seat.
The BJP also replaced Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh with SS Ahluwalia from Asansol, weeks after the former turned down the party ticket from the seat and also made a U-Turn later.
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP Candidate In Soup For 'Kissing' Woman While Campaigning
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu and party's Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal's North Malda constituency has drawn flak after he was pictured kissing a woman on the cheek while campaigning.
The incident is said to have taken place on Monday when the BJP candidate was campaigning in Srihipur village of Chanchal in his parliamentary constituency.
Pictures of Khagen Murmu kissing the woman were shared widely on social media.
Ruling TMC also slammed the BJP over the incident, saying has no dearth of anti-women politicians.
"If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate @khagen_murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail. From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power," TMC said on X.
Lok Sabha Election News: When Are Lok Sabha Polls In India
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The poll body announced that voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
