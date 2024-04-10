Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns From Kejriwal Cabinet Months After ED Raids

Raaj Kumar Anand, the Social Welfare Minister of Delhi, announced his resignation from both the Cabinet and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labelling the party as 'anti-Dalit.'
In a statement, Anand expressed his reasons for stepping down, stating, "The birth of the Aam Aadmi Party was by revolting against corruption, but today the party itself is embroiled in corruption. For me to remain a minister and work for this government is not possible anymore."
Anand's resignation follows a raid on his residence in November 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case unrelated to the liquor probe.
"I entered politics and became a minister because of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I wanted to contribute to society. I cannot continue in a party that neglects Dalit representation," Anand said.
Anand also took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (currently lodged in Tihar jail) over his arrest.
“From the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once politics changes. The politics hasn't changed but the politician has changed," he opined.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind Raaj Kumar Anand’s move. “BJP is using central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ‘break’ our ministers and MLAs. It’s a test for AAP ministers and MLAs,” he said.
The resignation came as Delhi minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to finish the Aam Aadmi Party and she was also approached by the BJP. Although her claims were contested by a BJP leader who subsequently filed a lawsuit against her. Anand clarified that he does not intend to join any other political party.
Anand, an MLA from Patel Nagar, is the first Delhi minister to quit after the arrest of Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.