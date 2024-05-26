Elections

Under Modi's Leadership, People Witnessing Emergence Of New India: Adityanath

People are witnessing the emergence of a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is on the path of becoming a superpower, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Adityanath claimed "one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance" in the Congress and Samajwadi Party manifestoes and alleged the two constituents of the INDIA bloc were inclined towards implementing inheritance tax that he likened to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's "Jizya tax".

The opposition "intends to seize ancestral properties through coercion and distribute them among infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims", the Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

At a poll meeting for Mirzapur Lok Sabha candidate Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj parliamentary seat nominee Rinki Kol, the BJP leader said India has secured its borders and achieved new milestones of development in the past 10 years.

"Welfare schemes for the poor have been implemented with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi treats 140 crore Indians as his family and strives to bring prosperity in every citizen's life," he said.

"Under his leadership, people are witnessing the emergence of a new India which is going to become a superpower," Adityanath said.

About development in the area, he said medical colleges have been built in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra while a university will soon be established in the region.

"Previous governments had a narrow mindset and that is why they did not think about development. Modi has provided houses to over one lakh poor people in Mirzapur under the PM Awas Yojana. Members of the Kol, Gaud, Chero, Tharu, and Musahar communities in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra also got houses," Adityanath said.

Claiming that people here struggled for every drop of water before 2014, he said in the last 10 years every house has been provided clean drinking water under the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'.

Adityanath alleged the region came under the grip of Naxals due to the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"They (opposition) deprived you of development works and allowed gangsters to take control over mining and other resources here. Now, it is time for you to make them yearn for every single vote," he added.

Referring to the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, the chief minister said the place is now attracting global attention in a new way.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram has been enshrined in his temple in Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor project is nearing completion. Now, no Shravan Kumar will have to carry elderly parents on his shoulders for 'darshan' as the ropeway is ready," he said.

Shravan Kumar, a character in the Ramayana, carried his blind and elderly parents on his shoulders and took them on pilgrimage.

At a poll rally in Varanasi in favour of Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, who is contesting from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, Adityanath said, "Upon examining the manifestoes of the Congress and SP, one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance."

"They propose extending reservation benefits meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes to Muslims. Nonetheless, Modi ji has emphatically stated that no force on Earth can undermine the existing structure of reservations," he said.

"The Modi government is poised for reelection and Chandauli is set to play a significant role in 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'. Over the past decade, India's stature has flourished under PM Modi's leadership, heralding a new era for the nation," Adityanath said.

Chandauli Lok Sabha seat consists of Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha and Saiyadraja assembly segments located in Chandauli district and Shivpur and Ajagara (SC) assembly seats located in Varanasi district.

Adityanath alleged that the Congress and the SP are "incapable of ensuring security, fostering development and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged."

He asserted that under the BJP's rule, the menace of terrorism and Naxalism have been quelled, the underprivileged have received vital support such as free ration and Kisan Samman Nidhi, while healthcare has been bolstered with Rs 5-lakh insurance cover.

"With Modi at the helm, development, welfare, security, and preserving India's cultural heritage are assured," Adityanath added.

Chandauli and Mirzapur will vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on June 1

