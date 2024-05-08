Elections

Sikkim BJP Leader Condemns Sam Pitroda's Comment On Northeast

Sikkim BJP leader Passang Sherpa said he sees as a historical pattern of neglect and marginalization by the Congress towards northeastern states like Sikkim.

PTI
Sikkim BJP spokesperson condemns Sam Pitroda's comment.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Sikkim BJP leader Passang Sherpa on Wednesday condemned former Indian Overseas Congress head Sam Pitroda's remarks on Northeast. Sherpa's response came in reaction to the recent controversy sparked by Pitroda's on India's diversity.

Sherpa, who is spokesperson for the BJP in Sikkim expressed deep regret, labeling Pitroda's comments as "very unfortunate." Pitroda had said that the people of East look like Chinese.

Sherpa said he sees as a historical pattern of neglect and marginalization by the Congress towards northeastern states like Sikkim. He said the Congress, during its tenure of over 75 years in power, had consistently failed to integrate northeastern communities into the mainstream national narrative.

Sherpa pointed out that Pitroda's comments merely reflect a broader mindset within the Congress party that views northeastern people as outsiders. He criticized the party's leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, for perpetuating this marginalization over the years.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Sherpa commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bridge the gap between northeastern states and the rest of the country. He highlighted Modi's inclusive policies aimed at fostering unity and solidarity among all Indian citizens, regardless of their regional background.

Sherpa stressed the importance of recognizing and appreciating Modi's initiatives, which seek to dismantle the barriers that have historically separated northeastern communities from the national mainstream. He urged the people of northeastern India to acknowledge the positive strides made by the current government in bringing them closer to the national fold.

Sherpa reiterated the BJP's commitment to ensuring the full integration and empowerment of northeastern states within the larger fabric of the Indian nation. He called upon the people of Sikkim and the northeastern region to embrace the vision of unity and inclusivity championed by Prime Minister Modi, while urging them to reject the divisive rhetoric propagated by the Congress party.

