Elections

Re-Polling In 4 Booths In MP's Betul Lok Sabha Seat Sees 72 Pc Turnout Till 5 Pm

An electoral turnout of 71.81 per cent was registered at the four booths till 5 pm. The voting started at 7 am and was to end at 6 pm, the official.

Suresh Pandey/Outlook India
High voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh Photo: Suresh Pandey/Outlook India
A high voter turnout of nearly 72 per cent was recorded till 5 pm at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat where re-polling took place on Friday after EVMs used in May 7 voting were damaged in a fire, an official said.

The final figure of the turnout is expected by 8 pm after polling parties return.

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered re-polling at the four booths after a few electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged when a bus ferrying them and polling personnel post-voting caught fire on Tuesday night near Sonora Gaula village in Betul district.

Repolling was ordered in booths at Government Integrated High School, Rajapur, Government Integrated High School, Raiyat, Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat, and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal.

These polling centres come under the Multai assembly segment of the Betul parliamentary seat (ST reserved. A dry day and holiday were announced in the areas covered by re-polling, the official said.

An estimated 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday (May 7), an election official said earlier.

Betul was among nine seats in Madhya Pradesh which voted in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Eight candidates were in the fray, but the main fight is between sitting BJP MP Durgadas Uikey and Ramu Tekam of the Congress.

The BJP has been winning the Betul seat since 1996.

