Elections

PM Modi Should Give Clarification On His '75 Years Age Rule': AAP's Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation post the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to clarify the BJP's '75 years retirement formula' which they have imposed on their senior party leaders.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation post the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said that Kejriwal raised the "genuine" issue of '75 years age rule', which was made by Prime Minister Modi.

"They (BJP leaders, including Shah) said whatever rule PM Modi has made, it will be implemented on other leaders but not on Modi," Singh said at the AAP office here.

Reiterating Kejriwal's earlier statement, Singh said the '75 years age rule' was implemented on the BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan and several MPs, and they were asked to not to contest the elections.

"PM Modi should himself give the clarification on the age rule made by him. He should also clarify that whether he is greedy for the post of PM," Singh said.

Shah earlier asserted that Prime Minister Modi will continue to lead the country post 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hit out at Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making him his successor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  2. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  3. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
  4. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  5. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Opt To Field First In 16-Over Per Side Game
  2. Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Former Players Criticise PHF's Cash Reward Announcement
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Aman Sehrawat Moves to Semis, Deepak Punia's Paris Olympic Qualification Hangs By Thread
  5. Fulham 0-4 Man City: Two-Goal Hero Josko Gvardiol Unfazed By Julian Alvarez Taking Penalty
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail