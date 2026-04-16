Opposition Leaders, Women’s Groups Demand Immediate Reservation Without Delimitation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference alongwith other INDIA Bloc leaders, Congress leader KC Venugopal, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, RSP MP NK Premachandran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose after their meeting to discuss a united strategy regarding the Women s Reservation Bill and parliamentary seat expansion at Kharge s residence on April 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference alongwith other INDIA Bloc leaders, Congress leader KC Venugopal, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, RSP MP NK Premachandran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose after their meeting to discuss a united strategy regarding the Women s Reservation Bill and parliamentary seat expansion at Kharge s residence on April 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times