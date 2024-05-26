Elections

Odisha: BJP Leader Jailed For ‘Vandalising’ EVM At Polling Station In Khurda

Odisha: In his complaint, the presiding officer alleged that the BJP leader Prashant Jagdev created a disturbance at the booth, obstructed the voting process and abused the polling personnel.

PTI
BJP leader allegedly vandalises EVM at polling station in Odisha.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A BJP leader was arrested in Odisha’s Khurda district after he allegedly vandalized EVM as it is said that he had to wait in queue for long to cast his vote, reports said on Sunday. BJP leader Prashant Jagdev had to wait for long as the machine malfunctioned at the polling station reportedly.

ALSO READ | Opposition Parties Spreading Lies, Shedding Crocodile Tears: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Jagdev is said to be BJP’s MLA from Chilika and has currently been fielded from the Khurda assembly segment.

As per news agency PTI, the incident took place on Saturday at booth 114 in Bolagad block's Kaunripatna in the Begunia assembly segment where Jagdev is registered as a voter.

The report said Jagdev went to the booth along with his wife, but as the EVM malfunctioned, he had to wait for some time to cast his vote.

“Soon, a war of words broke out between him and the presiding officer, amid which he allegedly pulled the EVM from the table, as a result of which it fell and broke,” it mentioned.

Reports said the MLA Jagdev was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the presiding officer. Later, he was taken to Khurda jail after court sent him to judicial custody.

In his complaint, the presiding officer alleged that the MLA Jagdev created a disturbance at the booth, obstructed the voting process and abused the polling personnel.

Reports quoting a BJP leader claimed that the allegations against Jagdev were politically motivated.

The state's ruling BJD also filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO), seeking stern action against Jagdev.

"He attacked the polling personnel in the booth and then fled the spot by hiding in the vehicle of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi," BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged.

Polling was held on Saturday for the Odisha's six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies, simultaneously.

