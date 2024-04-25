Elections

Nitin Gadkari Faints While Speaking At Maharashtra Campaign Rally Due To Heat

Giving a health update, the Union minister posted on X that he felt uneasy due to heat at the rally in Maharashtra's Pusad.

Nitin Gadkari said he felt uneasy due to heat at the rally Photo: X/@nitin_gadkari
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

Nitin Gadkari is BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Nagpur seat. Voting in Nagpur took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2018 as well, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra due to "suffocation" from convocation robes. Nitin Gadkari was at the convocation of an agricultural university in Ahmednagar district, on his feet for the national anthem, when he fainted on stage.

"I felt some suffocation during the event. The pandal [at the venue] was air-tight. I was wearing the robes of the convocation ceremony, that is why there was less oxygen. That is also why I fainted. My health is alright. [I have] no problem of blood pressure or sugar (now)," Gadkari later told reporters.

Earlier, he had even posted on X, which was Twitter back then, that he had low sugar. "Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes," he posted.

