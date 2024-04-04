Elections

Nadda Reviews BJP's Poll Preparedness In Five Seats Of Western Madhya Pradesh

Nadda reviewed poll preparedness for Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone at a party meeting here.

Advertisement

J P Nadda reviewed the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections in five seats of western Madhya Pradesh where tribal and farmer voters play a decisive role.

Nadda reviewed poll preparedness for Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone at a party meeting here.

About 150 office-bearers including state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma and Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP `cluster in-charge' Jagdish Dewda were present at the meeting which lasted for about two hours.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met Nadda.

"Nadda asked us to come out with all our strength to win the elections with a thumping majority," state cabinet minister Vijay Shah told reporters.

Advertisement

Nadda also told BJP leaders at the cluster meeting how to take the Narendra Modi-led government's work among voters and remove shortcomings related to election preparedness, Shah said.

Another state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that special emphasis was laid in the meeting on increasing direct contact with voters and beneficiaries of government schemes.

Nadda told them that workers must go among the public and discuss which party is in the interest of the country, Vijayvargiya said. Just holding rallies and processions (during elections) is not enough. Direct contact with voters changes the outcome of elections, the BJP president was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

In 2019, the BJP had won Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone seats. All five seats will go to polls on May 13.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujiain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony