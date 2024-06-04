Elections

Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: Kangana Ranaut Leads; Vikramaditya Singh Trails

Mandi Parliamentary constituency is made up of 17 assembly constituency segments.

Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result
Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh is currently represented by Indian National Congress (INC)’s Pratibha Singh.

Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE

BJP's Kangana Ranaut is leading in Mandi while Congress' Vikramaditya Singh is behind.

Voting for Mandi Parliamentary constituency took place on June 1, the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress has fielded Vikramaditya Singh against BJP’s Kangana Ranaut for the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency.

In 2021 by-election, Pratibha Singh defeated the runner up candidate- Brigadier Khushal Thakur of BJP by- 3,98,257 votes.

Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.

