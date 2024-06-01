Elections

LS Polls: As Voting Ends, PM Modi's Shoutout To Nari, Yuva Shakti & Swipe At INDIA Bloc Over Exit Poll Results

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to all those who exercised their right to vote in the seven phase-long general election.

India's marathon elections - the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 - came to an end today - June 1. With exit polls already predicting a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader has taken to social media to thank India and its voters.

LIVE | Lok Sabha 2024 Exit Poll Projections, Results

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister has expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to all those who exercised their right to vote in the seven phase-long general election.

"I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign," added PM Modi.

'Faith In NDA Government'

The prime minster, who has been leading the National democratic Alliance since 2014 has stated with confidence that the people of India will be re-electing the NDA government.

"They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," stated PM Modi.

The BJP-leader also added that voters have seen the reforms brought in by the NDA government and how they have "propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy".

'INDIA's Modi Bashing Failed To Strike A Chord'

The prime minister also took a dig at the opposition alliance - the INDIA Bloc - and stated that they failed to "strike a chord with the voters".

"They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people," the PM added further.

