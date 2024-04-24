Elections

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP, AAP Join Viral 'Read The Letter Between' Trend

The purpose of this viral trend is to have a person read aloud the phonetics of the key or keys in between two keys on a keyboard as they typically carry significance with the question asked in the post.

PTI
BJP supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Moradabad district, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo: PTI
Seems like political parties are using the power of social media to the fullest in the election season by joining viral trends, one such is the recent internet rage of prompting users to “look between” certain letters on their keyboard.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in a message to the public, wrote on microblogging platform X, "Want to know who is going to vote for Viksit Bharat?" Click Here For Outlook India's Election Coverage

"Read the letter between U and O on your keyboard!," the X post further read. The answer BJP is looking for her is "I".

In this case, the answer to BJP's question becomes "I".

'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' is a nationwide campaign of the BJP-led central government to raise awareness about its schemes through outreach activities. The BJP has been riding on the Viksit Bharat pledge in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to woo the public in a bid to come into power for a third consecutive time.

Aam Aadmi PArty also joined the trend and took a swipe at BJP. "Who will save the Constitution of India from dictator Narendra Modi? Read the letter between Q and R on your keyboard!" AAP said in a post.

The letters between Q and R on a keyboard are W and E.

Not just political parties, even the Delhi Police joined the viral trend to create driving safety awareness.

"If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan," Delhi Police said in its X post.

