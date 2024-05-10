Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No Outsiders, No Polarisation', Say Goans As Goa Goes To Polls

“Goa is the birthplace of Konkani. The language agitation to save Konkani went on for over 500 days. It was a time when leftist ideology and people’s movements were strong across the state,” Jnanpith awardee Konkani academic Damodar Mauzo states. By the late 80s, many leaders from MGP and UGP had joined the Congress and CM Pratapsingh Rane (ex-UGP) who was pro-Marathi, had no option but to go for an amicable solution at the time. Konkani was hence declared the official language, while “Marathi was also allowed to be used for official purposes,” he said.