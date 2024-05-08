Elections

LS Polls: 75.2 Pc Polling In Goa; Rural Voters Turn Out In Large Numbers

Goa recorded 75.20 per cent turnout during polling across 1,725 booths on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Goa
The rural assembly segments have witnessed a higher voter turnout compared to urban areas in the elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, as per the Election Commission's data.

The voting was 76.34 per cent in the North Goa Lok Sabha seat and 73.90 per cent in the South Goa parliamentary constituency, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Poriem, Sankhalim and Valpoi assembly segments, located in the rural belt of North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, recorded high voting.

The Poriem assembly segment, represented by BJP MLA Deviya Rane, recorded 87.11 per cent turnout, followed by 86.5 per cent in Sankhalim assembly segment, represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as per the ECI data.

The Valpoi assembly segment, represented by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, recorded 82.97 per cent voting.

Among the rural assembly segments in South Goa, Sanguem witnessed 82.22 per cent turnout and Sanvordem 79.98 per cent.

Vasco and Margao, both assembly segments in South Goa, registered 67.10 per cent and 73.64 per cent polling, respectively.

In North Goa, the urban assembly segments of Panaji recorded 67.26 per cent turnout and Mapusa 74 per cent, as per the ECI data.

Among the Christian-dominated assembly segments, Benaulim witnessed 68.49 per cent polling, Navelim 71.43 per cent, Cuncolim 72 per cent and Velim 69 per cent. All these segments fall under the Salcette taluka in South Goa.

