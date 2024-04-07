Elections

'Netaji India's First PM': Subhash Bose's Family Slams Actor And BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut | Details

The row over Netaji being the first prime minister of India was stirred by actor and BJP poll candidate Kangana Ranaut's factually incorrect remark at a television interview. Ranaut later defended her statement with the piece of fact that Netaji formed the government of Azad Hind in Singapore in 1943 and declared himself as the first Prime Minister.

Responding to her factually incorrect remark on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being the first prime minister of India, Netaji's family slammed renowned actor and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate Kangana Ranaut saying, "No one should "distort history for their political ambition."

Sharing a news article in a post on X, Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose said in a post, "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a political thinker, soldier, statesman, visionary and the 1st PM of undivided India. The only leader who could unite all communities as Bharatiyas to fight for India’s freedom. Real respect to the leader would be to follow his inclusive ideology."

Citing difference of principles, last year Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the BJP in September.

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

In a television interview, the renowned actor was heard saying, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"

However, retaliating to the reactions of the netizens triggered by her statement, Ranaut shared a screenshot of a news article on X and asked those trolling her to read the piece of history. The article said that Netaji formed the government of Azad Hind in Singapore in 1943 and declared himself as the first Prime Minister.

"The trolls were triggered after a video surfaced showing the 37-year-old actor-turned-politician calling Netaji the first Prime Minister of India. "If I speak way ahead of your IQ you assume I must be uninformed, well the joke is on you and it’s a lame one!! (yawn)," she tweeted.

Other parties' reactions

Taking a jibe at Ranaut without taking her name, BRS leader and ex-Telangana Chief Minister's son KT Rama Rao said, "One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM !! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM !! Where did all these people graduate from?" he tweeted.

Sharing similar sentiment, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also commented, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".

