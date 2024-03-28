During the peak of the Farmers’ Protest in 2020-21, the actress made several controversial statements and even went as far as referring to farmers as ‘terrorists’ after Grammy-winning sensation Rihanna expressed support for the farmers’ protest in India. Following the singer’s tweet trending all across, Ranaut openly criticized her, while tweeting, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down, you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.” Additionally, X removed some of her other posts related to the same issue.