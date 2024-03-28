At the recent Times Now Summit 2024, Kangana Ranaut defended her ‘soft porn star’ actor comment that she had made about Urmila Matondkar. She said that she had no intention of shaming the actor for her movie choices because she was comfortable with what she was doing. She said, “I am not justifying anything. If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating? It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role.”