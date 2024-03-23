If there is one actor in Bollywood who plays by her own rules, it is Kangana Ranaut. The actor is known for unabashedly speaking her mind and choosing roles that are out of the box. Throughout her career, she has played versatile roles that show off her acting prowess. She has won multiple awards including four National Film Awards. As the actor turns 37 today, we have compiled a list of her seven iconic films.
1. 'Gangster' (2006)
When Kangana Ranaut was 17, she made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s ‘Gangster’. In this film, she plays the role of an alcoholic and troubled Simran. She falls in love with a gangster who betrays her trust.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. 'Fashion' (2008)
The actor played the role of Shonali Gujral in this film. While the film revolved around Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut’s performance won hearts. She plays the role of a successful runway model who falls from grace after persistent substance abuse.
Where To Watch: Netflix
3. 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' (2010)
In this film, she played the role of Rehana, a struggling actress caught in a love triangle between Sultan – an underworld don, and Shoaib, his protege. The movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld during the 1970s.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
4. 'Tanu Weds Manu' (2011)
Ranaut showed off her comedy skills in this Anand L Rai film. She played the role of Tanuja Trivedi, a free-spirited girl who gets drawn to Manu, who is her exact opposite. She falls for him even though she had rejected him in the beginning.
Where To Watch: JioCinema
5. 'Queen' (2014)
As Rani, Kangana Ranaut gave women an empowering story. The movie revolves around Rani who goes on her honeymoon solo after her fiancé calls off the wedding at the last minute. The film taught women how to love themselves. She won the National Award for this role.
Where To Watch: Netflix
6. 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' (2015)
A sequel to the 2011 film, Ranaut showed off her acting skills with ease in this film. Here, she played a double role. Tanu and Kusum were entirely different from each other, yet she pulled it off with ease and made it look convincing.
Where To Watch: Zee5
7. 'Panga' (2020)
A former kabaddi player decides to make a comeback to the sport that she loves. But this time, she has to manage being a wife, mother, and daughter.
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar