Watch: Priyanka Chopra Asks Daughter Malti Marie To Say 'Ayodhya' On Their Visit To Ram Mandir With Nick Jonas

In the first picture, she’s seen praying in the temple with Malti. The rest of the pictures are of her, Nick and Madhu seeking blessings at the temple and taking photos with the family. But what caught everyone’s attention was a small snippet from a montage video. The actress is seen asking her two-year-old daughter to say ‘Ayodhya,’ and the little girl tries her hand at it in the most adorable manner.