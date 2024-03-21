Watch: Priyanka Chopra Asks Daughter Malti Marie To Say 'Ayodhya' On Their Visit To Ram Mandir With Nick Jonas

When the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place in January, it was graced by the likes of many celebrities and well-known personalities from all spheres. One celebrity who wasn’t spotted was Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
And now that the star is back in her home country to fulfill her professional commitments, she made it a point to visit the holy temple along with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress took to her Instagram to drop pictures and videos from her and her family’s trip to Ayodhya. She captioned it, “Jai Siya Ram,” in Hindi and adding, “Blessings for the little one and the family.”
In the first picture, she’s seen praying in the temple with Malti. The rest of the pictures are of her, Nick and Madhu seeking blessings at the temple and taking photos with the family. But what caught everyone’s attention was a small snippet from a montage video. The actress is seen asking her two-year-old daughter to say ‘Ayodhya,’ and the little girl tries her hand at it in the most adorable manner.
Check out the video in the last slide of the post right here:
Additionally, fans are all praise for the ‘Levels’ crooner in joyfully celebrating her wife’s religion and culture. One fan commented, “Love that Nick has embraced your culture so well,” while another stated, “A man who respects his lady’s culture.” Many others have also commented on Malti’s cuteness.
Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai last week with her daughter Malti for the launch of a new Bulgari store in the city, with Nick Jonas joining them early Monday morning.
On the professional front, Chopra has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline, alongside ‘Heads of State’ with Idris Elba, John Cena, and Stephen Root. She will also be narrating Disneynature’s documentary ‘Tiger.’