Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Offer Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
I
IANS
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Zoom%20TV
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photo: Zoom TV
info_icon

Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple and interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them. She was dressed in yellow.

A considerable crowd had gathered to see the actor and her family. She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience.

In a record-making peak, lakhs of viewers had watched the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Mandir on YouTube

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement