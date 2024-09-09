Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP To Go Solo, Declares 20 Names In First Candidates List

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday issued its first list of candidates consisting of 20 names for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls while confirming that the party is going solo.
The decision came amid alliance talks between the AAP and the Congress that dragged on and in view of the nomination window for the polls closing on September 12.
The Aam Aadmi Party targeted key constituencies and established political strongholds though its first list as they fielded Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat, a seat traditionally held by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while Indu Sharma is set to run from Bhiwani.
Vikash Nehra has been chosen for Meham and Bijender Hooda will compete in Rohtak.
Kuldeep Gadrana has been fielded in Dabwali, an area known for its association with the Chautala family.
Other notable candidates include Kuldeep Chikara in Bahadurgarh, Randir Guliya in Badli, Sonu Ahlawat Sheria in Beri, Ravinder Faujdar in Ballabhgarh, Dharmender Khatana in Sohna, and Bir Singh Sarpanch in Badshahpur.
The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.
AAP-Congress Alliance Fails In Haryana
On the issue of an alliance with the Congress, AAP's Haryana president Sushil Gupta said, "I want to say very clearly that we have been preparing for all the 90 seats since day one. There is not much time left for the polls, the last date for filing nominations is September 12. So the wait is over now."
He asserted that the AAP is a strong alternative in Haryana, adding that the party's second list of candidates will also be released soon.
Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, said the party will fight the Haryana polls with full strength.
Earlier in the day, Gupta had said the AAP would release the names of its candidates from all 90 seats if the Congress failed to seal the deal by the evening.
Negotiations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over seat-sharing in Haryana did not go by the likings of each party.
AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, sought to contest 10 seats, but Congress offered only five, reportedly.
This disagreement raises doubts about a potential alliance between the two parties for the Delhi elections scheduled for early next year.