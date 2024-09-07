BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials

In another show of rebellion, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya resigned from the party on Saturday, days after the party released its first candidate list. Arya adds to the list of angered BJP leaders including Ranjit Singh Chautala, Bishamber Singh, who also resigned after expressing disappointment over the choice of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.
Arya is a prominent BJP figure from Safidon in Jindand but according to BJP's new candidate list, announced on Wednesday, the party fielded former JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon instead.
In his resignation letter, the former Haryana minister gave up both his primary membership and his position on the state working committee. According to media reports, Arya may join Congress soon.
Earlier, Naveen Goyal, another BJP leader and ticket aspirant, resigned party along with his supporters. Goyal, who is the state convener of the BJP's Business Cell and head of the Environment Protection Department, decided to run as an independent candidate.
Goyal said, "By not giving me a ticket, the party has not only discriminated against me but also also gainst the people of Gurugram. They can cancel my ticket but cannot remove me from people's hearts."
"I have served Gurugram and now as an independent candidate, I will contest the elections with everyone's support and will win the elections," he told reporters.
Over 100 party officials and workers also left the BJP with him.
BJP workers protested the party's decision to nominate Rao Narbeer Singh for the Badshahpur assembly constituency, marching to the BJP district office with banners and slogans.
Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, the 79-year-old son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, resigned from the party on October 6 and announced that he will run as an independent after being denied a ticket.
Ranjit Chautala called a meeting of his supporters after the party ignored his candidature from Rania segment in Sirsa district.
He said, "I took the decision after consulting my supporters," and added, "I had good relations with them (BJP). They gave me Lok Sabha ticket (from Hisar, which he fought unsuccessfully). But don't know on whose advice they have acted. I will say anyone who has given them this advice has caused damage to the party."
"I am Chaudhary Devi Lal's son. I have some stature... I have decided to contest as an Independent," he said, adding he has resigned as the minister and quit the BJP.
MLA Lakshman Dass Napa also quit the BJP for the same reason, and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj stepped down as the state BJP's OBC Morcha chief after his candidacy was overlooked.
Minister of State for Social Justice Bishamber Singh, who represents the Bawani Khera reserve seat, was visibly upset after the party gave the ticket to Kapur Valmiki, a candidate Singh accused of having a questionable past.
Despite his disappointment, Singh stated he would remain with the party, acknowledging the 'justified' anger of his supporters.
Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar recently broke down in tears during an interview after learning he was excluded from the party’s candidate list for the Haryana Assembly elections.
Parmar, who had hoped to be nominated from Bhiwani and Tosham, was visibly emotional as he expressed his disappointment.
In a video of the interview, he chokes up while saying he had expected his name to be on the list, before he starts weeping. While crying, Parmar said, "What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?"
Former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, who was also a hopeful of getting a ticket, said he has resigned as the state president of Haryana BJP's OBC Morcha and from all posts he held.
A few sitting BJP legislators, including minister Sanjay Singh, did not figure in the first list of the BJP candidates.
Sanjay Singh, the legislator from Sohna, said the party has done "injustice" with him.
Some other prominent BJP leaders who have resigned from the party due to dissatisfaction with the candidate selection process for the Haryana Assembly elections include Vikas alias Bhalle, the district president of the Dadri Kisan Morcha, and Sukhwinder Mandi, the state president of the Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha.
Amit Jain, a BJP youth state executive member and Assembly election in-charge from Sonipat, also resigned.
Shamsher Gill, who sought the Uklana seat, resigned after the party chose former minister Anoop Dhanak.
Darshan Giri Maharaj from Hisar, Seema Gaibipur, a senior BJP leader, and Aditya Chautala, who resigned as Chairman of the HSAM Board, all left the party following their exclusion from the candidate list.
Ashu Shera, the district president of the BJP Women’s Wing in Panipat, resigned due to not receiving a ticket.
Savitri Jindal and Tarun Jain announced their plans to run as independent candidates from Hisar.
Satish Khola, the state coordinator of the PPP, and Indu Valecha, the BJP District Vice President, also resigned, with Valecha’s husband, former Councillor Sanjeev Valecha, leaving the BJP as well.
Prashant Sunny Yadav, who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, resigned after being denied a ticket from Rewari and is likely to contest as an independent.
The BJP’s first candidate list, released Wednesday, included Chief Minister Saini, the current MLA from Karnal, running from the Ladwa seat, and several new party members.
The announcement quickly led to dissent within the party, with prominent figures and local leaders resigning after being given tickets.
The discontent among these potential candidates and supporters has created significant internal challenges for the BJP.