Elections

Former Congress Leader Tajinder Singh Bittu Joins BJP

This move is another blow to the Congress, which has witnessed a series of prominent leaders like Gourav Vallab leaving in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

PTI
Tajinder Singh Bittu joined BJP Photo: PTI
info_icon

Tajinder Singh Bittu, a trusted associate of Priyanka Gandhi, has switched allegiance to the BJP in Delhi on Saturday, shortly after stepping down from the Congress.

This move is another blow to the Congress, which has witnessed a series of prominent leaders like Gourav Vallab leaving in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP - Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Top Leaders Who Joined Congress, BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bittu, who previously served as the Congress secretary for Himachal Pradesh, has now officially become a member of the BJP.

Prior to joining the BJP, Bittu submitted his resignation from the Congress in a letter addressed to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertisement

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post AICC, secretary co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately," he said in the letter.

Bittu shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post with the caption, "With a heavy heart, after 35 years, I resign from the Congress party."

Hours later Bittu was seen being officially joining Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Vinod Tawde.

In Madhya Pradesh, a number of Congress leaders, including a former MLA, have switched to the BJP.

Hari Vallabh Shukla, a former Congress MLA, and his followers joined the BJP in Bhopal's state BJP office in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final