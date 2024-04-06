Elections 2024: Top Congress, BJP Leaders Who Jumped Ship

Outlook Web Desk
Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP on April 4 hours after he quit the Congress, saying he couldn't raise anti-Sanatan slogans or abuse 'wealth creators' day in and day out and was joining the ruling party due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat".
Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing who joined politics in April 2019 by being member of the Congress party, switched to the BJP on April 3 and called it his ‘ghar wapasi'.
BJP MP from Muzzafarpur quit the saffron party on April 2 stating that he was 'shocked by the betrayal' and joined Congress soon after.