Election Commission Of India To Announce Andhra Pradesh Election Schedule Today | Details Here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha Polls as well as assembly elections for some states including Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
The ECI will announce the schedule at 3 pm.
Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a list of directions that will be enforced as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), once the ECI announces the general elections schedule.
As per the CEO’s guidelines, all wall writings, posters, papers, cutouts, hoardings, banners, flags and so on that are on government property shall be removed within 24 hours after the election announcement, PTI reported.
“It is to inform you that the ECI is going to announce the schedule for general elections 2024 on March 16 at 3 pm. In this respect, as per the ECI guidelines with respect to enforcement of MCC…the following activities need to be taken up immediately by all concerned departments,” Meena was quoted as saying.
Meena as per the report also said all unauthorised political advertisements on public property such as bus stations, railway stations, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric polls and others should be removed within 48 hours.
Similarly, advertisements in print and electronic media showing the achievements of the government at the cost of the public exchequer shall be stopped forthwith after the announcement of elections, Meena further said, the report mentioned.
He also stated all references to politicians, ministers and political parties available on official state government websites and photographs of political functionaries shall also be removed immediately.
Andhra Pradesh CEO Meena as per the report has also directed all departments related to development and construction to provide a list of works that have already begun, and the list of works that are yet to take off, within 72 hours after the announcement.
He also imposed a total ban on transfers of all officers and officials connected with the conduct of polls.
Meena said that photographs and images of political functionaries, including prime minister, chief minister, ministers and other related persons should not be displayed on government buildings.
All officers whose spouses are active in politics should not leave their headquarters on leave or tour till the polls are over, except with the permission of the chief secretary, Meena added.