Elections

EC Issues Notice Against BJP Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar For 'Misleading' Ads Targetting TMC

The poll panel asked Majumdar to respond to why the two advertisements should not be treated as violative of the model code of conduct and its advisory to political parties.

PTI
BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission sent West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar two separate show-cause notices on Saturday for "misleading" advertisements targeting the state's ruling TMC.

BY Outlook Web Desk

A deadline of 5 pm of May 21 has been given to Majumdar for his response.

According to reports, one of the advertisement is titled "Trinamool is root cause of corruption" while the other is titled "Anti-Sanatan Trinamool".

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the Election Commission against the advertisements.

The poll watchdog has issued a reminder to the BJP leader about the provisions of the model code of conduct.

This comes after the BJP leader was cautioned about criticism based on unverified allegations and the recent advisory to parties that prohibited the publishing of such advertisements in the media.

