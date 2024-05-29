‘Does Anyone Have To Get Cameras For Doing Meditation?’: Mamata's Jibe At Modi

A row has erupted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation plan post culmination of the campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, with TMC saying it will complain to Election Commission of India (ECI) if the former’s program in Kanyakumari is televised
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the party’s supremo said if Modi’s meditation program in Kanyakumari is televised it would be a violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Modi is scheduled to meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the poll campaign on May 30.
"We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be aired on television," she said.
She also claimed that this will amount to "violation of the MCC." "Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?" she asked, claiming that it was a way of canvassing during the silence period between the end of campaign and the poll date.
"If they (BJP) return to power this time, there won't be any political party, elections, independence, religion, humanity or culture," she said.
Banerjee also dismissed the Modi's claim that the BJP will achieve the best results in Bengal this election, asserting, "This means they have lost; they will get rosogolla (zero) in Bengal."
She said the TMC will support the opposition INDIA alliance in forming a government in Delhi and urged the people not to vote for the CPI(M) or Congress in Bengal.
"That will help the BJP," she was quoted as saying.
"Had I not come out of the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress, then even today we would not have been able to defeat the CPI(M) in Bengal," she said.